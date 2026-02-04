Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 4, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for January 28 to February 4, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date China Wok 73 2327 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Fat Mo's FSE 73 298 Sam Ridley Pkwy E Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Yoki Buffet 168 Inc 73 1145 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 02/02/2026 Mexichina 93 3000 W Nir Shreibman Blvd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/03/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

