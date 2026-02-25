Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant 72 307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Asuka Hibachi &Buffet 74 645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Golden Lanzhou Bowls 74 2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Joanies 76 13 S. Square Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/25/2026 Los Barriles 77 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food 81 308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar 83 2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation 86 2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service | Routine 02/24/2026 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 89 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service | Routine 02/20/2026 Los Barriles Aux Bar 92 2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service | Routine 02/23/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

