Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant
|72
|307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Asuka Hibachi &Buffet
|74
|645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Golden Lanzhou Bowls
|74
|2053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Joanies
|76
|13 S. Square Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/25/2026
|Los Barriles
|77
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
|Rikos Tacos Mobile Food
|81
|308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
|83
|2243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
|86
|2231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service | Routine
|02/24/2026
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|89
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service | Routine
|02/20/2026
|Los Barriles Aux Bar
|92
|2395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service | Routine
|02/23/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
