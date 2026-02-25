Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the lowest food health scores for February 20-25, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Fonda El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant72307 N. Thompson Lane Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Asuka Hibachi &Buffet74645 Presidents Place. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Golden Lanzhou Bowls742053 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Joanies7613 S. Square Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/25/2026
Los Barriles772395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food81308 Providence Dr Lebanon TN 37087Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar832243 MEDICAL CENTER PKWY SUITE B Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation862231 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service | Routine02/24/2026
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi892808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service | Routine02/20/2026
Los Barriles Aux Bar922395 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service | Routine02/23/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

