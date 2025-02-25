Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 18-25, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Los Barriles
|81
|2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|02/24/2025
|Fatguy Southern Kitchen
|81
|6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi
|82
|2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130
|Food Service - Routine
|02/20/2025
|Camino Real # 10
|82
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/18/2025
|Dos Brothers Murfreesboro
|84
|2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
|Luna Latin Food
|89
|2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|02/21/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
