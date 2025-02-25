Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 25, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 18-25, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Los Barriles 81 2395-J New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 02/24/2025 Fatguy Southern Kitchen 81 6854 Lascassas Pike Lascassas TN 37085 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi 82 2808 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/20/2025 Camino Real # 10 82 3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/18/2025 Dos Brothers Murfreesboro 84 2249 Medical Center Pkwy Suite A Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025 Luna Latin Food 89 2181 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/21/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

