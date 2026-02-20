Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 20, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for February 4-20, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date China Spring 72 1638 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 02/11/2026 Rancho Cantina 2 77 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/10/2026 Subway 38186 83 1876 almaville road Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 02/19/2026 Taqueria Y Antojitos La Oaxaquena #1 Mobile Food Est 91 1139 Benton Mason Dr La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

