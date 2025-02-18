Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 18, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 11-18, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Donatos Pizza 86 3284 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4259 Food Service - Routine 02/11/2025 Little Caesars 90 2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Genghis Grill 92 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025 Me Time Childcare FS 94 1638 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 02/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

