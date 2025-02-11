Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 11, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for February 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi 82 1890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service 02/05/2025 Rancho Cantina 2 86 1925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/06/2025 Pizza and Gyro Party 88 5500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service 02/07/2025 Toot's South 90 2992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service 02/06/2025 Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment 91 308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087 Food Service 02/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email