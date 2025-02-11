Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Feb. 11, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
276

These are the lowest food health scores for February 4-11, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Honey's Bie Thai & Sushi821890 Almaville Rd Ste 100 Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service02/05/2025
Rancho Cantina 2861925-800 Madison Square Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/06/2025
Pizza and Gyro Party885500 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service02/07/2025
Toot's South902992 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service02/06/2025
Rikos Tacos Mobile Food Establishment91308 Providence Dr Lebanon, TN 37087Food Service02/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR