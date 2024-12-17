Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 17

These are the lowest food health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Barrio Burrito Bar 66 3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 Lemongrass Thai Sushi 69 220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT 69 2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 EL PARIENTE 77 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Southern Spoon Commissary 79 1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/12/2024 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308 79 544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024 Taqueria El Pollito Express 2 82 493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/16/2024 Roma Pizza 83 5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/11/2024 The Salvation Army Food Service 85 1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service - Routine 12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

