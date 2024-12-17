Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 17

These are the lowest food health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Barrio Burrito Bar
|66
|3921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Lemongrass Thai Sushi
|69
|220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT
|69
|2227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|EL PARIENTE
|77
|198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Southern Spoon Commissary
|79
|1303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9308
|79
|544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Taqueria El Pollito Express 2
|82
|493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Roma Pizza
|83
|5150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service - Routine
|12/11/2024
|The Salvation Army Food Service
|85
|1137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service - Routine
|12/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!