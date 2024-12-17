Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 17

These are the lowest food health scores for December 10-17, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Barrio Burrito Bar663921 Franklin Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
Lemongrass Thai Sushi69220 Veterans Pkwy., STE L Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
SEASONS OF MURFREESBORO RESTAURANT692227 OLD FORT PKWY Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
EL PARIENTE77198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Southern Spoon Commissary791303 Plaza Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Food Service - Routine12/12/2024
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930879544 N. Thompson Ln, STE E Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service - Routine12/10/2024
Taqueria El Pollito Express 282493 Waldron RD La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/16/2024
Roma Pizza835150 Murfreesboro Rd STE-A La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service - Routine12/11/2024
The Salvation Army Food Service851137 W. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Food Service - Routine12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

