Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 10

These are the lowest food health scores for December 3-10, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Helens Hot Chicken 55 479 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Suite 120 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Samurai's Cuisine 77 451 N. Thompson Ln, STE G Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024 Hot Shotz Bar & Grill 77 1208 S. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/5/2024 Calendars Eats & Lounge 81 2675 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service - Routine 12/7/2024 Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar 87 5179 murfreesboro rd La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service - Routine 12/9/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

