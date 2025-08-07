Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 7, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro 73 5241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Black Box Ice Cream Mobile 87 102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/05/2025 Koji South 88 3114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service Routine 08/01/2025 Dali Food Restaurant 89 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025 Sonic Americas Drive-In 93 5210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/04/2025 Mexico Tipico 94 2021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 07/31/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

