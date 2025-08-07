Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 7, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for July 31 to August 7, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Eggs Up Grill Murfreesboro735241 Veterans Pkwy Suite C-13 Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Black Box Ice Cream Mobile87102 Vanderford Ln Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/05/2025
Koji South883114 S Church St. Unit A Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Routine08/01/2025
Dali Food Restaurant892314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine07/31/2025
Sonic Americas Drive-In935210 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/04/2025
Mexico Tipico942021 S Church ST Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine07/31/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

