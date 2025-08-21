Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 21, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Type Date Gyro & Philly Steak 3 86 2089 Lascassas Pike Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Best Value Inn FSE 87 1954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130 Food Service Routine 08/14/2025 Taqueria El Pollito Express 2 89 493 Waldron RD La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/19/2025 Di Mi Campo Restaurant 90 400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/15/2025 Wings On 90 5159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Follow-Up 08/14/2025 Daylight Donuts 91 2898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar 92 5179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086 Food Service Routine 08/20/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar 93 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service Routine 08/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

