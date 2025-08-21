Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 21, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for August 14-21, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Gyro & Philly Steak 3862089 Lascassas Pike Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Best Value Inn FSE871954 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37130Food Service Routine08/14/2025
Taqueria El Pollito Express 289493 Waldron RD La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/19/2025
Di Mi Campo Restaurant90400 B Old Nashville Hwy La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/15/2025
Wings On905159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Follow-Up08/14/2025
Daylight Donuts912898 S Church St Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Los Agaveros Mexican Grill & Bar925179 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN 37086Food Service Routine08/20/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Auxiliary Bar93411 Potomac Pl Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine08/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

