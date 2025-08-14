Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. August 14, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
31

These are the lowest food health scores for August 7-14, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Taqueria Azteca68350 S. Lowry St. Smyrna , TN 37167Food Service Routine08/13/2025
Taste Of China741730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Food Service Routine08/11/2025
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters LLC76410 W Lytle St Murfreesboro, TN 37130Food Service Routine08/08/2025
Wings On765159 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086Food Service Routine08/07/2025
Camino Real 3873205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Food Service Routine08/12/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR