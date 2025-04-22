Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 22, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
UGADI Indian Grill722306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Chappy's Bar And Grill94104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/21/2025
Camino Real 3873205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127Food Service Routine04/16/2025
Nom Nom Sushi92234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna TN 37167Food Service Routine04/16/2025
No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill941144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service Follow-Up04/16/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

