Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 22, 2025

These are the lowest food health scores for April 15-22, 2025, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad, these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|UGADI Indian Grill
|72
|2306 Medical Center Parkway B1 Murfreesboro TN 37129
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Chappy's Bar And Grill
|94
|104 Gils St. Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/21/2025
|Camino Real 3
|87
|3205 S. Church St. Murfreesboro TN 37127
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|Nom Nom Sushi
|92
|234 N LOWRY ST Smyrna TN 37167
|Food Service Routine
|04/16/2025
|No. 1 Chinese & Hibachi Grill
|94
|1144 Fortress Blvd Suite F Murfreesboro TN 37128
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
