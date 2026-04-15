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Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
22

These are the lowest food health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc70210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/10/2026
Clarkes Kitchen Mobile763010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066Food Service04/11/2026
Cheddars Casual Cafe82995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167Food Service04/13/2026
Barbara's Factory Food Truck862021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128Food Service04/10/2026
Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant92158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084Food Service04/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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