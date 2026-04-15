Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 15, 2026

These are the lowest food health scores for April 8-15, 2026, in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection scores. Not all scores are bad; these are just the lowest health scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date El Pueblo Mexican Restaurant Inc 70 210 Country Village Dr Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/10/2026 Clarkes Kitchen Mobile 76 3010 Sweetbriar Way A311 Gallatin TN 37066 Food Service 04/11/2026 Cheddars Casual Cafe 82 995 Industrial Blvd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/13/2026 Barbara's Factory Food Truck 86 2021 Charismatic Pl Murfreesboro TN 37128 Food Service 04/10/2026 Las Fiestas Mexican Restaurant 92 158 S. Main St. Eagleville TN 37084 Food Service 04/10/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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