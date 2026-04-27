Lowery to Lead Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery will serve as fulltime executive director of the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association effective Tuesday, said Interim Executive Director Sheriff Mike Van Dyke.

“Lowery brings nearly four decades of progressive public safety leadership, with extensive experience in association management, executive administration, strategic planning, financial oversight and legislative engagement,” Van Dyke said.

Throughout his career, Lowery has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting law enforcement professionals, fostering collaboration, and advancing the effectiveness of organizations dedicated to public safety, he said.

“I am confident that Mr. Lowery’s leadership will strengthen our ability to serve Tennessee’s sheriffs, enhance statewide coordination and continue advancing the mission and goals of the association,” Van Dyke said. “This is an important step forward for TSA, and I am optimistic about the direction and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Lowery has been an invaluable asset to the Sheriff’s Office as well as to him.

“Keith provided a clear vision and leadership which guided all of us to better ourselves in all that we do,” Fitzhugh said. “He is a great friend and I will miss him but he will be a great asset to the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association. I wish him all the success in his new endeavor.”

Lowery launched his law enforcement career as a detention deputy and patrol deputy at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. He served as a patrol officer, detective and captain at Smyrna Police Department and as assistant chief for La Vergne Police Department.

He returned to the Sheriff’s Office where he attained the second-in-command position of chief deputy to Fitzhugh.

“I certainly want to thank Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh personally for his leadership, but more importantly, for his mentorship and friendship that have sustained me,” Lowery said. “He gave me his trust when it mattered most, and the confidence he placed in me is a debt I can only hope to repay by carrying your example of leadership into my next chapter.”

Lowery anticipates supporting sheriffs across the state with the same passion he brought to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

He is proud of the work the Sheriff’s Office performed to restore the integrity and dignity of the agency.

Click for More News

“We didn’t just manage a department; we rebuilt a culture,” Lowery said. “We saw our agency grow not only in personnel, substantial salaries, increased capabilities, broadened opportunities, but especially in its respect and professionalism.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email