Loveless Cafe to Host a Valentine’s Day Brunch

The Loveless Cafe is hosting its annual “I Love You A Brunch” Valentine’s Day brunch in partnership with the Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC).
“I Love You a Brunch” will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including:
· Adoptable dogs from Friends of MACC
· Full breakfast buffet
· Red velvet pancake and waffle station
· Yogurt and granola
· Loveless Cafe biscuit station
· Unlimited water, iced tea and juice
· Hot chocolate and coffee bar
· Mimosas and Blood Mary bar (card only)
· Dog Kissing Booth by Friends of MACC
· Take-home goodie bags
· Photo booth
Tickets are $45 per adult, $20 for children and free for children three and under. 10% of every ticket sold will benefit the Friends of MACC, and attendees will have the opportunity to bring a pet-related item to donate to Friends of MACC to be entered into the raffle to win a signed Nashville Predators item.
Find tickets here.
