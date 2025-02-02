Loveless Cafe to Host a Valentine’s Day Brunch

The Loveless Cafe is hosting its annual “I Love You A Brunch” Valentine’s Day brunch in partnership with the Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC).

“I Love You a Brunch” will take place Sunday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including:

· Adoptable dogs from Friends of MACC

· Full breakfast buffet

· Red velvet pancake and waffle station

· Yogurt and granola

· Loveless Cafe biscuit station

· Unlimited water, iced tea and juice

· Hot chocolate and coffee bar

· Mimosas and Blood Mary bar (card only)

· Dog Kissing Booth by Friends of MACC

· Take-home goodie bags

· Photo booth

Tickets are $45 per adult, $20 for children and free for children three and under. 10% of every ticket sold will benefit the Friends of MACC, and attendees will have the opportunity to bring a pet-related item to donate to Friends of MACC to be entered into the raffle to win a signed Nashville Predators item.

Find tickets here.

