Sunday, September 11, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEat & DrinkLoveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style...
Eat & DrinkFeaturedLocal Living

Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
52

September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix.

Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.

Seekers must purchase the biscuit mix to find a ticket. Each ticket will be redeemable for a gift card up to $150 and a skip-the-line pass for the Cafe. If you find a golden biscuit ticket, you will be placed at the top of the list for a table at the Loveless Cafe every time you visit.

Participating retailers are:

  1. Batch Nashville
  2. Made in TN (High Notes – The Factory)
  3. Made in TN (L&L Market)
  4. Sister’s Whimzy (Mt. Juliet)
  5. Abode Mercantile
  6. Margaritaville Hotel Nashville
  7. White’s Mercantile Green Hills
  8. White’s Mercantile Franklin
  9. White’s Mercantile 12th South
  10. Katy’s Hallmark Belle Meade
  11. Katy’s Hallmark Brentwood
  12. The Country Gourmet Murfreesboro

Previous articleState and Federal Fire Assistance Grant Opportunities Now Available
Next articleMISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.