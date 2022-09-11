Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway

September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix.
Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Seekers must purchase the biscuit mix to find a ticket. Each ticket will be redeemable for a gift card up to $150 and a skip-the-line pass for the Cafe. If you find a golden biscuit ticket, you will be placed at the top of the list for a table at the Loveless Cafe every time you visit.
Participating retailers are:
- Batch Nashville
- Made in TN (High Notes – The Factory)
- Made in TN (L&L Market)
- Sister’s Whimzy (Mt. Juliet)
- Abode Mercantile
- Margaritaville Hotel Nashville
- White’s Mercantile Green Hills
- White’s Mercantile Franklin
- White’s Mercantile 12th South
- Katy’s Hallmark Belle Meade
- Katy’s Hallmark Brentwood
- The Country Gourmet Murfreesboro