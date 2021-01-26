I Love Juice Bar is shining the spotlight on one of its menu staples on Tuesday, Jan. 26: green juice. The Murfreesboro store will offer guests a special package deal as it celebrates National Green Juice Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Green juice is something that we strive to make approachable and delicious for all of our guests,” Rachel Layton, Managing Partner of I Love Juice Bar, said. “We want to use this day to have fun and celebrate something that we love that is beneficial for the body.”

To mark the occasion, Juice Bar-Murfreesboro will offer a special bundle of two Sweet Greens juices and a Sweet Greens muffin for $14 all day Tuesday.

I Love Juice Bar recently launched an overall brand refresh and new menu, which includes favorite juices like Ginger Greens and Sweet Greens, in addition to newcomers Beachy Greens and Leafy Produce.

Online ordering and curbside pickup is available at the Murfreesboro store, located at 804 N. Thompson Ln., Ste. 1J. To view the new menu or learn more about I Love Juice Bar, visit www.ilovejuicebar.com.

ABOUT I LOVE JUICE BAR

I Love Juice Bar is a brand that was founded to make nutrition and nourishment accessible to anyone, anywhere. Its smoothies, juices, shots and acai bowls are crafted with approachable flavor profiles made from only wholesome ingredients without added sugars, dairy, syrups or artificial ingredients like ice.

I Love Juice Bar has 32 locations across the country, spanning Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, go to www.ilovejuicebar.com.