The Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ‘90s” new interactive tour exhibition opens as part of the Opry’s celebration of ‘90s Country Music. Now through the end of the year, the “Opry Loves The 90s” experience will include the new tour exhibit as part of the backstage tour package and continue the celebration on the Opry stage with special in-show Opry programming, ‘90s-themed Opry Plaza Parties and surprise artist collaborations honoring one of the most celebrated decades in country music. The “Opry Loves The ‘90s” celebration runs through the end of 2022.

For a limited time, the Opry is offering a $25 to $50 discount valid for shows now through the end of the year during the “Opry Loves The ‘90s” experience – running now through Dec. 31 – with code Opry90. The special offer ends on June 3. (*Exclusion and blackout dates apply.) Tickets for the “Opry Loves The ‘90s” exhibit, Grand Ole Opry and backstage tours are sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

“Opry Loves The ‘90s” new tour exhibit celebrates the artists, songs and songwriters that defined the music in the 1990s. Featured displays include iconic stage wear and artifacts representing career milestone moments and performances from Opry members Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Lorrie Morgan, Marty Stuart, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and more. The exhibit also includes interactive experiences including photo opportunities and a digital gaming console for fans who want to try their hand at answering ‘90s country music trivia and identify some of the most famous musical “riffs” of iconic ‘90s country songs.

The Opry, which showcases the past, present and future of country music in every show, will also include special nods to ‘90s country during each Opry show, including featured performances from some of the artists who rose to fame in the ‘90s, artists who were influenced by the music from the ‘90s and video highlights from the Opry archives.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the Opry will host free and open to the public ‘90s Country Plaza Parties that will run each Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend and again on Fridays and Saturdays in October to celebrate the 97th Opry anniversary.

“Opry Loves The ‘90s” celebration continues across other Opry Entertainment Group properties including WSM Radio, Circle Network and Opry.com, as well as across the Opry’s social channels.

“Opry Loves The ‘90s” is in partnership with Mid-South Ford Dealers.

Among artists scheduled for upcoming Opry and Opry Country Classics shows are Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Del McCoury Band, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Scotty McCreery, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Carly Pearce, Maggie Rose, Jeannie Seely, Rhonda Vincent, Steve Wariner, The War and Treaty, and more.

Grand Ole Opry members Carrie Underwood and the Oak Ridge Boys as well as Jon Pardi, Henry Cho and rising newcomer and June Opry NextStage artist Morgan Wade are helping the Grand Ole Opry kick off its CMA Fest week with two shows on Tuesday, June 7 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.