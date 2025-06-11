Louie TheSinger Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Louie TheSinger announces his 14-city One For The Hometown headlining tour in support of his new album One For The Hometown (MCA) which released June 6. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will stop in Nashville on September 18th at Exit/In.

Louie, who last week saw a successful Billy Bob’s Texas street day show and CMA Fest performances in support of his new album, shares, “I can’t wait to get on the road and show people that I’m just a regular person and that anyone can do this. I had never officially left Texas until I was an adult. Getting to tour the country with my music, I would have never guessed.”

Henry Quintero, promoter of Latin touring at Live Nation says, “Louie is a talented, well-rounded musician with a lot of heart for country music and his Latin background. Fans can expect to see a fun yet soulful show that is bound to make a lifelong impression. It is always a treat to work with a talented artist who is creative, passionate, and so deserving.”

Tickets are available via a Citi presale (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, June 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the One For The Hometown Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 8am local time until Wednesday, June 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email