Lottery Wins: $80K in Goodlettsville, $30K in Nashville

September 15, 2024 – GOODLETTSVILLE/NASHVILLE – This weekend’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners of a variety of prize levels, including two lucky winners who won especially big. This includes a player who won $80,000 in Goodlettsville and another who won $30,000 in Nashville.

Here are the details:

The $80,000 Lotto America winner matched five numbers to win the base prize of $20,000. But since the player added the All Star Bonus for an extra dollar, the prize was quadrupled because the multiplier drawn was four.

That ticket was purchased at Twice Daily’s, 150 Long Hollow Pike in Goodlettsville.

The $30,000 Mega Millions winner matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball to win the base prize of $10,000. But since the player added the Megaplier for an extra dollar, the prize was tripled because the multiplier drawn was three.

That ticket was purchased at Kroger, 5713 Edmonson Pike in Nashville.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.5 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $20.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.9 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email