Lost Dog Reunited With Owner After Lucky Call In La Vergne

A missing dog was safely reunited with its owner this week after a fortunate turn of events during a routine call in La Vergne.

Officers with the La Vergne Police Department came across a lost dog while responding to a call Tuesday and remained on scene to keep the pup safe. While officers were with the dog, dispatch received a report from an owner searching for their missing pet — which turned out to be the very same dog.

Through quick coordination between officers and dispatchers, a meeting was arranged and the dog was returned home safe and sound just ahead of the holiday.

Police said it was a heartwarming reminder of the impact of teamwork, adding that it is always a good day when families — two-legged and four-legged — are brought back together.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email