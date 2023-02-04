Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – February 1, 2023

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/26/23 to 02/01/23).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- Apple TV+ is back on the streaming chart with Shrinking, while Poker Face takes place #2 on the list.
- Yellowstone continues to make the top ten list.
- The Menu also remains on the list this week.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- The Last of Us – HBO Max
- Poker Face – Peacock Premium
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
- That 90s Show – Netflix
- The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
- Shrinking – Apple TV
- You People – Netflix
- Tar – Peacock Premium
- The Menu – HBO Max
- Yellowstone – Paramount Network