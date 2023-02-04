Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – February 1, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo from Reelgood.com

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/26/23 to 02/01/23).

Here are some highlights for this week. 

  • Apple TV+ is back on the streaming chart with Shrinking, while Poker Face takes place #2 on the list.
  • Yellowstone continues to make the top ten list.
  • The Menu also remains on the list this week.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. Poker Face – Peacock Premium
  3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  4. That 90s Show – Netflix
  5. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
  6. Shrinking – Apple TV
  7. You People – Netflix
  8. Tar – Peacock Premium
  9. The Menu – HBO Max
  10. Yellowstone – Paramount Network

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

