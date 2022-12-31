Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – December 28th, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/22/22 to 12/28/22).
Here are a few highlights for this week.
- The movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the most popular title in the last week of the year.
- Top Gun: Maverick comes in at #5 for the first time since it premiered on Paramount+.
- Die Hard at #8, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan at #9.
Top Ten titles this week.
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Netflix
- Yellowstone – Paramount Network
- Wednesday – Netflix
- Knives Out – FuboTV
- Top Gun Maverick – Paramount +
- 1923 – Paramount +
- The White Lotus – HBO Max
- Die-Hard – DirecTV/Starz
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- Prime Video
- The Recruit- Netflix