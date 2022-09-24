Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week- September 19, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/19/22 to 09/24/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power is still taking the number one spot followed by House of the Dragon.
- New additions this week – Goodnight Mommy and The Handmaid’s Tale.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -Prime Video
- House of the Dragon -HBO Max
- Thor: Love and Thunder-Disney+
- Do Revenge do-Netflix
- Cobra Kai-Netflix
- Rick and Morty-Adult Swim (Season 6)
- Morbius-Netflix
- Goodnight Mommy-Prime Video
- The Handmaid’s Tale -Hulu
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law -Disney+