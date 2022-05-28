Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/19/22 to 05/25/22).

Here are highlights from this week.

  • The Lost City takes #1 for a second week on Reelgood’s Top 10.
  • Right behind is The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix).
  • Night Sky, streaming on Prime Video, makes the ranking at #4.
  • In addition, three new titles are popular among audiences: Disney+ Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers at #6, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at #8, and Love, Death & Robots at #9.

Top Ten Titles this Week

  1. The Lost City – Paramount +
  2. The Lincoln Lawyer -Netflix
  3. Top Gun – Netflix and Paramount +
  4. Night Sky – Prime Video
  5. Candy -Hulu
  6. Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers – Disney +
  7. Star Trek:Strange New Worlds -Paramount +
  8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Paramount +
  9. Love, Death, & Robots -Netflix
  10. The Staircase – HBO Max

Previous articleMTSU Outdoor Pursuits Reels in $70K TWRA Grant to Pilot Fishing Program
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here