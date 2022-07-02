Looking for something to stream this holiday weekend? Here are the top ten titles the week Reelgood.com reported for the week of June 27, 2022.

Here are some highlights this week. 

  • The number one spot continues to be held by The Old Man.
  • Top Gun is barely hanging on the list taking tenth place.
  • Newcomer to the list this week is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Here are the top streaming titles 

The Old Man show Hulu
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie Disney+
Spiderhead movie Netflix
The Boys show Prime Video
Obi-Wan Kenobi show Disney+
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande movie Hulu
The Summer I Turned Pretty show Prime Video
The Umbrella Academy show Netflix
Westworld show HBO Max
Top Gun movie Paramount+ and Prime Video

