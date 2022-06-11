Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/02/22 to 06/08/22).

Here are some highlights this week. 

  • Top Gun is the most popular title again and has been part of the ranking for the past 5 weeks.
  • Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things continue the fight for the top.
  • New on the list are The Boys (S3) at #4, The Northman streaming now on Peacock Premium, Hulu’s The Orville at #8, and the movie Emergency at #10.

Top Streamed titles this week

  1. Top Gun – Paramount+ and Prime Video
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi- Disney+
  3. Stranger Things -Netflix
  4. The Boys- Prime Video
  5. The Northman – Peacock Premium
  6. The Lincoln Lawyer- Netflix
  7. The Lost City – Paramount +
  8. The Orville- Hulu
  9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – HBO Max
  10. Emergency – Prime Video

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

