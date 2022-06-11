Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/02/22 to 06/08/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

Top Gun is the most popular title again and has been part of the ranking for the past 5 weeks.

Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things continue the fight for the top.

New on the list are The Boys (S3) at #4, The Northman streaming now on Peacock Premium, Hulu’s The Orville at #8, and the movie Emergency at #10.

Top Streamed titles this week