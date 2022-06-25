Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (06/16/22 to 06/22/22).

Here are some highlights from this week.

  • After weeks of Top Gun taking the first spots in the ranking, there’s a surprise new champion: Hulu’s latest drama series, The Old Man.
  • Another surprise hitting the top spots of the Top 10 is Spiderhead, a feature-length adaptation of a George Saunders short story in The Newyorker.
  • The movie Good Luck to You, Leo is new at #5, and right behind is Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty at #6.

Here are the top ten streaming titles.

  1. The Old Man – Hulu
  2. Spiderhead – Netflix
  3. Obi Wan Kenobi- Disney +
  4. Top Gun- Paramount + and Prime Video
  5. Good Luck to You, Leo- Hulu
  6. The Summer I Turned Pretty – Prime Video
  7. Stranger Things – Netflix
  8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – FuboTV
  9. The Boys – Prime Video
  10. Hustle – Netflix

