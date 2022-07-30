Saturday, July 30, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentLooking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched...
EntertainmentFeaturedNews

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – July 25, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
25

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/21/22 to 07/27/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • This week leading the charge is Netflix’s $200 million spy thriller, The Gray Man. Netflix once again has a whopping five titles on Reelgood Top 10 this week.
  • Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird debuts at #5, and the fourth season of the romance series Virgin River dethroned the Hawkins, taking the last place in the ranking.

Here are the top ten streaming titles:

  1. The Gray Man – Netflix
  2. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  3. The Old Man – Hulu
  4. Persuasion – Netflix
  5. Black Bird – Apple TV+
  6. The Sea Beast – Netflix
  7. The Bear – Hulu
  8. Incantation – Netflix
  9. Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  10. Virgin River – Netflix

Previous articleJohn C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years
Next article2022 MTSU Summer Stole Ceremony Honors Graduating Student Veterans
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.