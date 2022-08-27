Saturday, August 27, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentLooking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched...
EntertainmentFeaturedNews

Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 22, 2022

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
56

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (08/18/22 to 08/24/22).

Here are some highlights this week. 

  • The House of the Dragon and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law take the top two spots in the ranking, moving Prey to #3.
  • Another prequel performing well among audiences is the horror movie Orphan: First Kill, taking #4 in its premiere week.
  • The Black Phone and Echoes are also new on the list, taking places #8 and #9 in the ranking.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. House of the Dragon – HBO Max
  2. She-Hulk:Attorney at Law – Disney +
  3. Prey – Hulu
  4. Orphan:First Kill – Paramount+
  5. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  6. The Sandman- Netflix
  7. Day Shift – Netflix
  8. The Black Phone – Peacock Premium
  9. Echoes – Netflix
  10. Murders in the Building – Hulu

Previous articleCumberlands to Host Kentucky Cybersecurity and Forensics Conference
Next articleTop Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 21, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.