Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/20/22 to 04/26/22).
Here are a few highlights this week.
- The Batman is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is the show Better Call Saul.
- Moon Knight (Disney+), All the Old Knives (Prime Video), and Anatomy of a Scandal also made the top 5.
- New on the list is Barry at #10.
The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.
Here are the top ten streaming titles.
- The Batman – HBO Max
- Better Call Saul – AMC+
- Moon Knight – Disney +
- All the Old Knives – Prime Video
- Anatomy of a Scandal- Netflix
- Severance- Apple TV+
- Halo- Paramount +
- Death on the Nile- HBO Max
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Prime Video
- Barry – HBO Max