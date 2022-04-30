Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/20/22 to 04/26/22).

Here are a few highlights this week. 

  • The Batman is the most popular title across all services. Right behind is the show Better Call Saul.
  • Moon Knight (Disney+), All the Old Knives (Prime Video), and Anatomy of a Scandal also made the top 5.
  • New on the list is Barry at #10.

The Reelgood Top 10 ranking uses first-party data from how its 5 million users in the U.S. interact with movies and TV shows on the platform in real-time.

Here are the top ten streaming titles. 

  1. The Batman – HBO Max
  2. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  3. Moon Knight – Disney +
  4. All the Old Knives – Prime Video
  5. Anatomy of a Scandal- Netflix
  6. Severance- Apple TV+
  7. Halo- Paramount +
  8. Death on the Nile- HBO Max
  9. Sonic the Hedgehog – Prime Video
  10. Barry – HBO Max

