Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (04/14/22 to 04/20/22).
Here are highlights this week.
- The Disney+ show Moon Knight is the most popular title across all services for the second week.
- Right behind is The Batman, streaming on HBO Max.
- Better Call Saul and Death on the Nile also made the top 5.
- New on the list are Prime Video show Outer Range at #6 and Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal at #9.
Here are the top ten titles this week.
- Moon Knight -Disney +
- The Batman – HBO Max
- Better Call Saul – Netflix
- Death on the Nile – HBO Max
- Severance – Apple TV+
- Outer Range- Prime Video
- All the Old Knives – Prime Video
- Halo- Paramount +
- Anatomy of a Scandal- Netflix
- Sonic the Hedgehog- Prime Video