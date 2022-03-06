If you’re waking up early this morning, you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered thunderstorms will be moving through Middle Tennessee this morning.

The picture above is from the Storm Prediction Center. Middle Tennessee is in the THUNDERSTORM and MARGINAL RISK for today.

Be cautious as the storms will have the potential for 40+ mph winds.

While there is a very low chance for tornadoes, the opportunity is always there. Make sure you have a plan set into place in case a tornadic storm occurs.

For the day, our highs will be in the 70s.

Nashville – 77

Clarksville – 74

Murfreesboro – 73

