Longtime Nashville Restaurant Announces Closure

For those who have watched the Nashville restaurant scene over many years, there were a few trailblazers in the area. Locally owned, Margot Cafe & Bar was one of the first to establish East Nashville as a culinary destination almost 25 years ago, and now it’s time to say goodbye.

Sharing the news on social media, Margot Cafe & Bar will close on June 5, 2026. Owner Margot McCormack stated she’s not sure what is next, but is ready for a new chapter that will begin with dinner at home. Stating, “The last five years have been harder than the first 20 years put together. I am that much older and wiser and don’t have much more fight in me. ”

In addition, McCormack mentioned how much East Nashville has grown over the years, stating, “I have watched East Nashville grow from a handful of small, independently owned businesses to today’s vibrant, bustling, and nationally recognized hot spot. The growth has spilled over into other up-and-coming neighborhoods all over the city. There’s a new brigade of chefs sharing their vision. It is an exciting time.”

Margot Cafe & Bar is located at 1017 Woodland Street, Nashville. Find the latest updates here.

