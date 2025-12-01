Longtime MTSU Employee Honored for Distinguished Service

Sight unseen, Boniface Amuzu found a home he’s never left.

After traveling more than 6,000 miles, from his native Ghana to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, almost three decades ago, Amuzu now finds his universe in the ’Boro.

Especially at his alma mater, Middle Tennessee State University. That’s where Amuzu arrived into the United States as an international track prospect, and that’s where Amuzu has climbed from student-athlete to part-time employee to MTSU’s Murphy Center Complex Director.

It’s also a pathway to Amuzu being the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Distinguished Service Award winner for November.

In addition to all of his duties for Blue Raiders athletics and Murphy Center Complex, he’s a top liaison for TSSAA when its myriad championship events are hosted at MTSU facilities.

All because the late Dean Hayes, legendary MTSU track coach and OVC Hall of Famer with 29 conference titles, took a chance on Amuzu at the advice of Christian Nsiah, who already was starring at MTSU and happened to be Amuzu’s best friend.

“I came to the United States on a track scholarship in 1996 thanks to the legend and may his sweet soul rest in peace, Dean Hayes; he recruited me and I came to the States on a full scholarship to MTSU,” Amuzu, quick to praise his daughters, Alexandria and Alyssa, as well as fiancè Beth Neese, said. “It was my first time coming to the States in 1996.

“I love it. It’s a great place. I love the people here, especially being here working on campus, love the culture that Dr. McPhee (MTSU President Sidney McPhee) has developed here. I love working with the people, past and present. It’s just great and I love being in the athletic facilities, helping the student-athletes accomplish their goals and help them succeed. So that has been one of my motivations.”

Amuzu’s list of tasks on his journey to overseeing all Murphy Center operations – picking up trash, pressure-washing facilities, operating elevators, prepping playing surfaces – nearly matches that of his athletic endeavors as a Blue Raiders athlete, his track and field events including the long jump, 100- and 200-meter races, the 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay and “every now and then, Coach would throw me in the 4×400 (relay).”

Amuzu handled it all in stride, as the TSSAA has seen him do with events from Spring Fling State Track Championships to basketball tournaments in the Glass Palace to the more recent state volleyball championships.

“I have known ‘Boni’ for years,” said Matthew Gillespie, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director. “He’s an unbelievable and outstanding guy.

“He’s just one of those guys who does anything and everything for us when we host any event at MTSU.”

Recognizing what it means being an athlete chasing dreams at a higher level, Amuzu particularly relishes those opportunities in which he sees the best of Tennessee high school participants competing on the Volunteer State’s greatest stage.

“The biggest part is just everybody’s dream as a child is to go to the next level of whatever they’re doing in their lives,” said Amuzu, a two-time OVC long-jump champion. “The athletes coming to the MTSU campus, for us to showcase what we have here and seeing the families and student-athletes coming here, to see their dreams come true, moving to the next level, competing in college facilities, just the excitement I see is just something I don’t take for granted. It just puts a lot of happiness and smiles in me.”

In fact, heading into this holiday season Amuzu is still beaming from feedback following the TSSAA State Volleyball Championships at MTSU. He touts the camaraderie he says is inspired by Ron Malone and for the cohesive work among everything from campus police to facility services to transportation.

“The State Volleyball Tournament recently, almost every single player and all the coaches came up to me, even referees, and talked about how great the event went,” he said. “People came, had great time and it was a great environment for them.

“Seeing people compliment MTSU and thanking us for hosting goes a long way for me.”

TSSAA proudly salutes Boniface Amuzu for his continued efforts and numerous contributions over the years to high school student athletes, coaches, and schools throughout the years.

