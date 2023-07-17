Longtime Detective Retires from Murfreesboro Police Department

Detective Richard Presley is retiring from the Murfreesboro Police Department after dedicating 24 years of service to the department.

Presley began his employment with MPD in July 1999, as a patrol officer. He was promoted to detective and selected to be a firearms Instructor, member of the Murfreesboro Alcohol Counter-Measures Team (MPACT), Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT), Parks & Recreation Officer, and the Aggressive Driving Unit. He served as a Violent Crimes Unit Detective in the Criminal Investigations Division until his retirement.

Presley was recognized at a retirement ceremony at MPD headquarters on Friday, June 14.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedication and hard work of Detective Presley during 24 years of service to our department,” said Police Chief Michael Bowen. “His contributions have been invaluable, and he will be deeply missed. We wish Presley all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”