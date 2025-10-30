Longtime Broadcaster, Educator Bob Gordon Named Chair of MTSU’s Department of Media Arts

As the new chair of the Department of Media Arts at Middle Tennessee State University, Bob Gordon brings nearly 20 years of teaching experience and almost five decades of television news and broadcast experience to the role — along with a passion to provide students with real-world, hands-on learning opportunities.

Gordon, who began teaching at MTSU in 2007, officially stepped into the role in September after serving as the department’s interim chair, all the while continuing in his well-known role to students, faculty and staff overseeing the university’s beloved $2 million mobile production lab, fondly known as “The Truck.”

“I am delighted Bob agreed to accept the position as chair of the Media Arts Department,” said Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment dean Beverly Keel. “I am so excited to see what the department will do under his guidance. Bob walks into the office each morning energized and excited as he works to improve the education and experience that we provide our students. I can’t wait to see what he does next.”

In his nearly 20 years at the university, he has made it his mission to make sure his students get hands-on experiences and skills that will give them a competitive advantage in the job market by managing, producing and directing events for ESPN+, awards shows and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. It’s a mission that Gordon plans to continue in his new role.

“My goal for the Department of Media Arts is that we respond positively to the constant change and growth of our industries and to provide students the most realistic, practical and productive education for an immediately successful career upon graduation,” he said.

Gordon said this academic year, students will produce a documentary about WSM Radio’s 100th anniversary, while live production students are scheduled to do more than 30 multi-camera shoots, including MTSU sports on ESPN+, the CMA Red Carpet special for ABC affiliates and the Mid-South Regional Emmy Awards early next year. He also noted that animation assistant professor Paul Griswold recently received a $10,000 grant for his project “The Cosmos Within.”

“This list could be much longer, but the faculty and students from Media Arts continue to be highly prolific and productive,” he said. “I am grateful to be associated with them.”

While students will always be a focus of Gordon’s work, he also wants to ensure the department’s faculty are set up for success in the classroom.

“My desire as chair is to help the faculty have what they need to teach effectively and to grow professionally,” he explained. “Equally important is my desire to offer every student the opportunity to find their path and to succeed beyond their expectations.”

After serving as interim chair, Gordon said he is thankful to Keel and other university administrators for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“I look at this role as one of service, and I hope to continue to earn everyone’s trust as I strive to daily provide them with effective leadership. I look forward to every day I come to work,” he said.

MTSU’s Department of Media Arts is set to launch its Master of Fine Arts in television and film next August.

