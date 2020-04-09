Craftworks, the parent company for both Logan’s and Old Chicago, have closed all locations for the two restaurant brands.

“The parent of the Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago casual chains said it is ‘mothballing’ all 261 of its restaurants after a lender withdrew financing to keep the bankrupt company in operation until it could emerge from Chapter 11 protection,” reported Restaurant Business Online.

Craftworks went on to say they hope to restart operations but there are many conditions to be met before they could do so meaning the shutdown could last for a longer length of time or permanently.

Locally, Logan’s has a location in Smyrna at 600 Sam Ridley Parkway West and Old Chicago has a location in Murfreesboro at 1835 Old Fort Pkwy

The parent company, Craftworks, is headquartered in Nashville and filed for Chapter 11 in March. The three largest restaurant brands operated by Craftworks include Logan’s, Old Chicago, and RockBottom Restaurant & Brewery.