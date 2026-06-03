Logan’s Roadhouse Launches The Great American Road Trip Summer Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse is kicking off summer 2026 with a limited-time menu called The Great American Road Trip, a lineup of regionally inspired dishes celebrating the flavors that have defined American cooking for generations. The menu arrives just as the country prepares to mark its 250th birthday, and it’s available at participating locations nationwide starting June 1. More Eat & Drink News

What Is The Great American Road Trip Menu at Logan’s Roadhouse?

The Great American Road Trip draws from regional culinary traditions across the country — Carolina BBQ, New Orleans cooking, Texas steakhouse fare and more — packaged into one seasonal menu. For a brand that’s spent more than three decades serving mesquite-grilled steaks and made-from-scratch Southern comfort food, the concept is a natural extension of what Logan’s Roadhouse already does best.

What New Appetizers Are on the Menu?

Two new starters kick off the road trip experience:

Made-From-Scratch Loaded Potato Skins — topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and green onions, served with sour cream ($9.99)

Beer-Battered Stuffed Jalapeños — stuffed with cream cheese and bacon, finished with blackening seasoning and served with ranch ($9.99)

What Entrees Are Featured on the Great American Road Trip Menu?

Six entrees anchor the menu, each rooted in a distinct American culinary tradition:

Cedar Planked Chicken with Alabama White Sauce — smoked quarter chicken with thigh and drumstick on a cedar plank, topped with Alabama white sauce, served with two sides ($15.99)

Carolina Gold Fried Ribs — half rack of Logan’s famous ribs, deep-fried and tossed in Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, served with two sides ($18.99)

NOLA BBQ Shrimp — 15 blackened grilled shrimp with NOLA BBQ butter and crispy fried onions, served over cheesy rice with a grilled lemon and cheesy bread ($19.99)

BBQ Platter — pulled pork, chicken tenders and grilled sausage with BBQ sauce and honey mustard, served with two sides ($19.99)

Texas Ribeye — 12-ounce hand-cut ribeye topped with spicy butter and a roasted jalapeño, served with two sides ($25.99)

Route 66 Chicken Bacon Ranch — hand-breaded chicken breast, crispy bacon and house-made ranch on a toasted bun with fries ($14.99)

What New Sides Are Available This Summer?

Three new seasonal sides join the menu à la carte at $2.99 each: Grilled Zucchini Wedges, Potato Salad, and a Cucumber, Tomato & Onion Salad. A Wedge Salad is also available for $4.99.

What Cocktails Are on the Red White & Booze Menu?

Logan’s Roadhouse is pairing the food lineup with a patriotic cocktail menu called Red White & Booze:

Original Electric Lemonade — a frozen blend of New Amsterdam Vodka, lemonade and Triple Sec ($6.79)

Rockin’ Strawberry Groupie — Corazón Blanco Tequila and fresh lime, topped with Logan’s frozen Roadhouse ‘Rita and strawberries ($8.49)

Big Easy Blue Roadhouse Tea — a Long Island Iced Tea-style drink made with Blue Curaçao ($6.99)

What’s the New Dessert for Summer 2026?

The menu wraps up with The Patriot, a slice of red, white and blue vanilla cake layered with white chocolate mousse, garnished with patriotic sprinkles and served with whipped cream ($10.99).

When and Where Can You Get the Great American Road Trip Menu?

The Great American Road Trip menu is available at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations nationwide starting June 1, 2026. Visit LogansRoadhouse.com to find a location near you.

Source: Restaurant News

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