Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Logan's Roadhouse Launches Spring Limited-Time Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse Launches Spring Limited-Time Menu

Michael Carpenter
Logan’s Roadhouse is launching a spring limited-time menu starting Feb. 23, 2026, featuring seafood-forward dishes, Lenten-friendly options, bold starters, seasonal cocktails, and dessert.

What Is on the Logan’s Roadhouse Spring 2026 Limited-Time Menu?

New starters include Beer-Battered Stuffed Jalapeños filled with cream cheese and bacon, finished with blackening seasoning and served with ranch for $9.99, and a warm house-made Spin Dip with tortilla chips for $11.99. New sides include a Wedge Salad for $4.99 à la carte, Roasted Corn and Black Bean Rice with cilantro vinaigrette for $2.99 à la carte, and Loaded Sweet Potato Mash topped with marshmallows and caramel for $3.49 à la carte.

Logan’s Roadhouse Spring Entrées and Prices

The spring entrée lineup includes:

  • Sweet Chili Lime Salmon – 8-ounce fillet with sweet chili lime sauce and cilantro over roasted corn and black bean rice with broccoli, $20.99 (add grilled shrimp skewer for $7.99)
  • Tajin Steak Skewers – mesquite-grilled with citrus seasoning over roasted corn and black bean rice with broccoli, $18.99
  • Pork Osso Buco – roasted pork shank with Brewski Gravy over mashed potatoes and green beans, $18.99
  • Cedar Plank BBQ Chicken – smoked quarter chicken with Logan’s signature BBQ sauce and two sides, $14.99
  • Coconut Shrimp Dinner – crispy coconut shrimp with sweet and tangy dipping sauce and two sides, $19.49 (add 5 coconut shrimp to any entrée for $7.99)
  • Margarita Cheesecake – Key Lime Cheesecake topped with strawberries and whipped cream, $9.49

Logan’s Roadhouse Spring Cocktails and Limited-Time Drinks

  • Prickly Pear Roadhouse ‘Rita – Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Finest Call Prickly Pear, and fresh lime with a pink sugar rim, $8.99
  • Tropical AF Hurricane Groupie – Parrot Bay Coconut Rum and tropical juices topped with an Original Roadhouse ‘Rita and a float of Myers’s Original Dark Rum, $8.99

The Original Roadhouse Tea also remains available.

Logan’s Roadhouse Value Deals: Real Deal Meal and Wednesday Steak Break

  • Real Deal Meal – three-course dining experience, starting at $11.99, available all day every day
  • Wednesday Steak Break – 6-ounce mesquite-grilled sirloin with two select sides and a soft drink, $12.99

When Does the Logan’s Roadhouse Spring Menu Start and Where Is It Available?

The spring 2026 limited-time menu launches Feb. 23, 2026, at Logan’s Roadhouse corporate locations nationwide. To find a location or view the full menu, visit LogansRoadhouse.com.

Source: Restaurant News

