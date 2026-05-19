Logan’s Roadhouse Launches New Lunch Specials Starting at $9.99

Logan’s Roadhouse has rolled out a new lunch menu giving guests a sit-down steakhouse experience at a budget-friendly price. Starting May 11, two new promotions — Roadies and Steak ‘N Sides — are available every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, with prices beginning at $9.99. More Eat & Drink News

What Are the Roadies at Logan’s Roadhouse?

Roadies are Logan’s signature handheld sandwiches served on the brand’s famous rolls, paired with fries and starting at $9.99. There are four options to choose from:

Grilled Chicken Roadies: Three grilled chicken tenders served with pickles and honey mustard

Fried Chicken Roadies: Three crispy fried chicken tenders served with pickles and honey mustard

Original Roadies: Three mini steakhouse burgers with American cheese and pickles

Pulled Pork Roadies: Tender pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce and served with pickles

What Sandwich Upgrades Are Available at Lunch?

Guests looking for a larger entrée can upgrade to a full sandwich served on a toasted bun. Options include:

Route 66 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich: Crispy fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles topped with house-made ranch dressing ($11.99)

All-American Cheeseburger: Swiss, American or cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles ($11.99)

Roadhouse Deluxe Burger: Bacon, house-made BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, Brewski Onions®, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles ($12.99)

Pulled Pork Sandwich: Tender pulled pork tossed with BBQ sauce and served with pickles ($11.99)

What Is the Logan’s Roadhouse Steak ‘N Sides Deal?

The Steak ‘N Sides promotion features a generous portion of Mesquite Wood-Grilled Steak Tips served with a choice of two sides, all for $9.99. Premium side upgrades are available for an additional charge. Every meal also comes with Logan’s bottomless, made-from-scratch yeast rolls.

When and Where Are the Lunch Specials Available?

Both the Roadies and Steak ‘N Sides promotions are available daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for dine-in only. They are offered at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations across the country. To find a location near you, visit LogansRoadhouse.com.

Source: Restaurant News

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