Logan’s Roadhouse Says Aloha With ‘Logan’s Luau’ Menu

Logan’s Roadhouse is bringing the tropical spirit of the islands straight to the table with its “Logan’s Luau” menu, featuring a delicious array of fresh, summer-inspired dishes and drinks. Starting June 24, guests can indulge in a variety of new entrées and cocktails, including a refreshing collaboration with Chris Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey, all while enjoying unbeatable value.

This year’s new* limited-time summer selections are sure to make waves. Highlights include:

Mesquite Grilled Sausage Sampler: A trio of mesquite-grilled sausages – jalapeno and cheddar, chicken and apple, and pork – topped with smokehouse seasoning, served over crispy onions with pickles and BBQ sauce.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad: Romaine lettuce, bacon, marinated ranch grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese, tossed in house-made BBQ Ranch dressing, topped with crispy onions and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

Hawaiian Strip: A 12 oz. NY Strip grilled over mesquite wood, topped with a sweet Hawaiian sauce and grilled pineapples, served with two sides.

Coconut Shrimp Dinner: 15 savory coconut shrimp served with a sweet and tangy sauce.

Big Bite Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich: A Mesquite grilled and seasoned boneless pork chop with cheese, bacon sauce, pickles, sweet and spicy sauce, and crispy onions, served with fries.

Grilled Zucchini and Mushrooms: A delicious new veggie side item.

Nana's Banana Pudding: Nilla wafers and banana pudding topped with bananas, whipped topping and caramel.

And to complement these mouth-watering dishes, Logan’s offers several summer cocktails:

Tennessee Whiskey Sour: Featuring Chris Stapleton’s Traveller Whiskey, fresh lemon and simple syrup.

BullBerry Lemonade: A refreshing blend of Wheatley Vodka, lemonade, Monin Strawberry Puree, and Red Bull Energy Drink.

Vodka Mule: A classic cocktail made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, lime juice, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

Bourbon Mule: A flavorful mix of Traveller Whiskey, lime juice, and Fever Tree Ginger Beer.

Additionally, Logan’s is rolling out two special summertime offers at participating locations:

Surf N’ Turf Thursdays*: On Thursdays, when guests dine-in, they can enjoy a free popcorn shrimp add-on with the purchase of any mesquite-grilled steak. Guests can also upgrade to grilled shrimp, fried shrimp or coconut shrimp for an additional charge.

Surf N' Turf Thursdays*: On Thursdays, when guests dine-in, they can enjoy a free popcorn shrimp add-on with the purchase of any mesquite-grilled steak. Guests can also upgrade to grilled shrimp, fried shrimp or coconut shrimp for an additional charge.

Coca-Cola® NASCAR® Souvenir Cup*: Guests can upgrade their beverage for 99 cents to purchase a limited edition souvenir cup. Simply scan the QR code on the cup to enter for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR® experience in Las Vegas.

*New menu items and summertime offers only available at corporate locations. Not available at franchise locations.

Source: Restaurant News

