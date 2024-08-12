Logan’s Roadhouse Reintroduces Popular ‘Wednesday Steak Break’ Offer

Just in time for back-to-school season, Logan’s Roadhouse is bringing back its highly anticipated “Wednesday Steak Break” offer. Starting Aug. 7, 2024, guests can indulge in a top-quality 6 oz. mesquite-grilled sirloin, paired with two select sides and a soft drink, all for just $12.99. This unbeatable value is available for dine-in only at participating locations and for a limited time.

Guests can choose from a variety of delicious sides, including roadhouse rice, green beans, corn, fries and mashed potatoes. This offer is perfect for families looking for a budget-friendly meal during the back-to-school season, or for anyone seeking a midweek treat without breaking the bank.

This limited time deal coincides with Logan’s Luau, the limited-time summer menu featuring fresh, island-inspired dishes and drinks, available through October.

Additionally, National Filet Mignon Day is Tuesday, Aug. 13. Steak lovers looking to celebrate can order the filet mignon, a 7 oz. USDA filet, hand-cut from the tenderloin, grilled over an open flame with real mesquite wood and served with two sides. It’s a great value any day of the week!

For more information and to find a participating location, visit LogansRoadhouse.com .

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email