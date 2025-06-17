Logan’s Roadhouse Introduces New Backyard BBQ Menu

Just in time for the season of cookouts, Logan’s Roadhouse is turning up the flavor with its new Backyard BBQ menu – a limited-time lineup of smoky, summer-inspired dishes, refreshing cocktails and fan-favorite desserts, available at participating locations nationwide beginning Monday, June 2.

Crafted to capture the laid-back, full-flavor feel of a summer cookout, the Backyard BBQ menu includes mesquite-grilled meats, fried ribs, new sides, seasonal cocktails and creamy, custom sodas that bring Logan’s signature roadhouse vibe to life.

Among the menu highlights:

Fried Ribs Appetizer – Slow-cooked in-house, deep-fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki or Dry Rub.

Cedar Plank 1/4 BBQ Chicken – Smoked whole chicken leg served on a cedar plank, topped with Logan’s signature BBQ sauce. Served with green beans and potato salad.

Smokehouse BBQ Strip – A mesquite-grilled New York Strip topped with Smokehouse seasoning, house-made BBQ sauce and crispy onions. Served with two new sides, the potato salad and cucumber, tomato and onion salad.

Roadhouse Smokehouse Platter – A trio of smoked BBQ chicken, mesquite-grilled sausage and fried ribs, served over crispy onions with fries and cucumber, tomato and onion salad.

Kickin’ Chickin’ Salad – Romaine lettuce topped with blackened chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and tossed in house-made Roadhouse Ranch dressing.

– Romaine lettuce topped with blackened chicken, corn and black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and tossed in house-made Roadhouse Ranch dressing. New Sides – Including a Cucumber, Tomato and Onion Salad, Wedge Salad and Potato Salad.

Seasonal Sips to Match the Summer Vibe

The Backyard BBQ menu also features an all-new lineup of refreshing beverages designed to complement the bold, smoky flavors on the plate – whether guests are looking for something spirited or spirit-free.

Cocktail Highlights:

Raspberry Lemon Fizz – Wheatley Vodka, Cointreau, Monin Raspberry Purée, lemon and club soda, rimmed with pink sugar.

– Wheatley Vodka, Cointreau, Monin Raspberry Purée, lemon and club soda, rimmed with pink sugar. Rancher Rita – Made-in-house margarita mix, hand-shaken with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Monin Key Lime Syrup and fresh orange, rimmed with Tajin and salt.

– Made-in-house margarita mix, hand-shaken with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Monin Key Lime Syrup and fresh orange, rimmed with Tajin and salt. Golden Tea – Bulleit Bourbon, lemon, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and iced tea.

For guests skipping the alcohol, Logan’s is tapping into the rising custom soda trend with two new lines of fizzy, flavor-packed drinks – Saddled Up Sips and Bull Riders. Made with soda or Red Bull, syrups and sweet cream, these non-alcoholic sips are full of personality and perfect for summer.

Saddled Up Sips:

Vanilla Coke – Coca-Cola, Monin Vanilla Syrup and sweet cream.

Coco Crush – Coca-Cola, Monin Coconut Syrup and sweet cream.

Strawberry Cloud – Sprite, Monin Coconut Syrup, Monin Strawberry Purée and sweet cream.

– Coca-Cola, Monin Vanilla Syrup and sweet cream. – Coca-Cola, Monin Coconut Syrup and sweet cream. – Sprite, Monin Coconut Syrup, Monin Strawberry Purée and sweet cream. Hawaiian Bliss – Sprite, Monin Coconut Syrup, pineapple juice and sweet cream.

Bull Riders:

Strawberry Rush – Red Bull Energy Drink, Monin Strawberry Purée, Monin Coconut Syrup and sweet cream.

– Red Bull Energy Drink, Monin Strawberry Purée, Monin Coconut Syrup and sweet cream. Hawaiian Whip – Red Bull Energy Drink, Monin Coconut Syrup, pineapple juice and sweet cream.

For dessert, Logan’s is bringing back the sweet and nostalgic flavors of summer with Nana’s Banana Pudding and Key Lime Cheesecake – two Southern staples perfect for rounding out any Backyard BBQ meal.

The Backyard BBQ menu will be available for a limited time at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations nationwide, excluding restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina and Augusta, Georgia. Like summer itself, it won’t last forever.

To learn more or find a participating location near you, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Instagram and X .

