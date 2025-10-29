Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back Prime Rib and Fall Favorites for the Holidays

This fall, Logan’s Roadhouse is helping guests savor the season without the stress of holiday cooking. The Original Roadhouse, known for its mesquite wood-grilled steaks and signature made-from-scratch rolls, is rolling out its signature Prime Rib Weekends, Roadhouse Feasts to-go and a lineup of limited-time fall dishes and beverages, all available Oct. 27, 2025.*

Prime Rib Returns for the Holidays

Nothing says comfort like Logan’s slow-roasted Prime Rib. Perfectly seasoned with the brand’s signature rub, each 13-oz cut is slow-cooked for six hours and hand-carved to order – making it a simple way for guests to enjoy a holiday-quality meal at home or in-restaurant.

Prime Rib Weekends : Available every Friday through Sunday from Oct. 31 through Feb. 22, 2026

: Available every Friday through Sunday from Oct. 31 through Feb. 22, 2026 Prime Rib Roadhouse Feasts: Prime Rib Roadhouse Feasts available for pre-order starting Oct. 27 and pickup Nov. 20, 2025 through Jan. 1, 2026, with 24-hour notice. Choose from the Ultimate Feast (serves 6–8) or the Holiday Main Dish Feast, featuring Prime Rib plus other favorites like ribs, meatloaf or pork chops with BBQ sauce.

Limited-Time Chef-Crafted Fall Dishes

Appetizers

Grilled Bacon On A Stick – Five extra-thick bacon strips, seasoned with Logan’s signature Smokehouse seasoning, served with BBQ sauce

– Five extra-thick bacon strips, seasoned with Logan’s signature Smokehouse seasoning, served with BBQ sauce Beer-Battered Stuffed Jalapeños – Crispy jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and bacon, finished with Blackening seasoning and served with ranch

Entrees

Cedar Plank Salmon – Sweet-and-savory marinated salmon, grilled over a cedar plank with two sides of choice.

– Sweet-and-savory marinated salmon, grilled over a cedar plank with two sides of choice. Cedar Plank 1/4 Chicken – Smoked quarter chicken topped with signature BBQ sauce, served on a cedar plank with two sides

– Smoked quarter chicken topped with signature BBQ sauce, served on a cedar plank with two sides Braised Pork Shank – Topped with Brewski gravy and served over mashed potatoes and green beans

– Topped with Brewski gravy and served over mashed potatoes and green beans Double Bacon Sirloin – 11-oz sirloin with sweet-and-smoky bacon jam and a skewer of grilled bacon, served with two sides

Steak Toppers and Sides

Double Bacon, Bacon On A Stick or Bacon Jam

Cheesy Potatoes, Sweet Potato Mash and Wedge Salad

Desserts & Beverages

Blueberry & Apple Cobbler, Chocolate Layer Cake

Seasonal cocktails like the Drunken Cowboy, Mango Rancher Rita and Spicy Mango Rancher Rita

Holiday Gift Cards and Rolls

Logan’s is launching a holiday gift card promotion from Oct. 27–Dec. 31: buy $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus card, with double bonus card days Dec. 1–5 and Dec. 15–19, online only. Guests can also enjoy hot-and-ready or take-and-bake cinnamon rolls and holiday rolls, perfect for gatherings or cozy mornings.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

With festive menus, hearty feasts and holiday promotions, Logan’s makes seasonal celebrations easy so families can focus on spending time together. For more information on the fall menu, Prime Rib and holiday promotions, visit LogansRoadhouse.com .

* The Fall LTO Menu and Holiday Gift Card Promo are available at Logan’s Roadhouse corporate locations nationwide. Select franchise locations, such as those in California, also participate in the Gift Card Promo. Find your local restaurant at LogansRoadhouse.com/locations/ and check with the location for details.

Source: Logan’s Roadhouse

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email