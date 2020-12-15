This year’s Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, was down 9% from last year’s all-time high, according to CNBC.com. So small businesses need our help more than ever this year. While television commercials are pushing shopping online to stay safe from the pandemic, doing so hurts local economies because neither local small businesses nor local government sees any of that revenue. There are ways to stay safe and shop local.
If you do not feel comfortable shopping in-store, many local shops are offering services like curbside pickup.
There are many locally-owned shops in Murfreesboro, here are 5 great locally-owned shops where you can find unique holiday gifts.
1Mimi’s Boutique
2615 Medical Center Parkway #720
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-890-4232
Website: https://shopmimisboutique.net/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
A great blend of children’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, and gifts. They have the cutest onesies for babies, ultra-fashionable animal print bags, and Swig stainless steel to go cups and insulated mugs. Online ordering is available.
2Emerson Kate
2615 Medical Center Parkway #760
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-631-2881
Website: https://emersonkateboutique.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Sunday 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Emerson Kate was started by a former Middle Tennessee State University fashion merchandising student. Stylish women’s bomber jackets, dresses, and fun earrings – like faux leather Louis Vuitton-like print earrings – can be found here. There was a sister stone in Mississippi, but all operations have moved to Murfreesboro. You can order online, or stop in-store.
3Pottery Place
2615 Medical Center Parkway #1765
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-893-5556
Website: https://thepotteryplaceavenue.com/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Sunday 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Make something one of a kind for a Christmas gift. Grab a brush and sit down in the studio to create a masterpiece on one of many ceramic pieces. It is a great way to give a beautiful timeless gift while expressing yourself creatively.
4Wild Child
2018 Medical Center Parkway, Suite C-1
Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-410-7222
Website: https://www.facebook.com/WildChildMboro/
Hours: 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday
Closed Sunday
Once just a hair salon, which is still located in the back of the space, Wild Child Boutique offers an array of fashion-forward clothing for babies, toddlers, and women. With the original idea of just providing a place to find cool clothing for babies and toddlers that owner Marla Bowman found missing in the area, it grew into a shop carrying both.
5Carla & Company
2615 Medical Center Parkway #1770
Murfreesboro, TN
615-904-6919
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarlaCoGifts/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday
A sweet little gift store that specializes in monogramming. They have an assortment of bags, from totes and backpacks to cosmetic and jewelry cases.