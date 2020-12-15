This year’s Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, was down 9% from last year’s all-time high, according to CNBC.com. So small businesses need our help more than ever this year. While television commercials are pushing shopping online to stay safe from the pandemic, doing so hurts local economies because neither local small businesses nor local government sees any of that revenue. There are ways to stay safe and shop local.

If you do not feel comfortable shopping in-store, many local shops are offering services like curbside pickup.

There are many locally-owned shops in Murfreesboro, here are 5 great locally-owned shops where you can find unique holiday gifts.