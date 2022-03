After nearly two years, the Local Taco on NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro has shut down operations. The restaurant made the announcement via social media.

You can still visit Local Taco in Brentwood, located at 146A Pewitt Dr.

The restaurant serves almost a dozen different styles of unique tacos such as Nashville Hot Chicken and Korean BBQ. Along with that they also offer catering and fresh margaritas.

