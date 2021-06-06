Eleven graduating high school students across the region received scholarships after winning an essay contest from Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky’s Integrity Foundation. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and Asurion sponsor the Students of Integrity Scholarship, which students can use at any University or trade school of their choice.

Each applicant submitted an essay that challenged them to explore an ethical conflict they experienced and examine how they navigated their crisis to make a moral decision.

A panel of judges picked the winning essays from over 50 applications. The 2021 Students of Integrity scholarship winners are:

Christian Wilson, Macon County High School,

Abigayle Hinton, Logan County High School

Averie Turner, Hopkinsville

Haylee Ferguson, Eagleville High School

Seth Countess, Cascade High School

Dylan Guardo, Fairview High School

Jackson Hoppe, Brentwood Academy

Aisha Sajo, Lead Southeast High School

Natalie Smith, Donelson Christian Academy

Matthew George, Lincoln County High School

Malachi Whaley, Forrest School

