University of the Cumberlands has conferred degrees to the Class of 2020.

Graduates from Rutherford County include:

Kyle Nix of Murfreesboro (37128), who received their Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership

Christopher Treadway of Murfreesboro (37128), who received their Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership

Joy Rich of Murfreesboro (37128), who received their Educational Specialist degree in Supervisor of Instruction

University of the Cumberlands conferred 1500 degrees this spring to its newest graduates. Graduates hailed from 44 states and several countries, including Latvia, India, Trinidad and Tobago, and Sweden, among others.

In a letter to the graduates, Dr. Larry Cockrum, President of the University, offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to students on their “outstanding achievements.” Cockrum gave one piece of advice as well, quoting legendary basketball coach John Wooden, “Success comes from knowing that you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming.” Cockrum encouraged students to put this idea to work in their lives, coupling the principle with the knowledge they gained during their time at Cumberlands.

Commencement ceremonies were unable to be held this year, so the University found other ways to celebrate its graduates. “Grad boxes” were sent to graduates’ homes, complete with discount vouchers for the Cumberlands bookstore; specially ordered red, white, and blue 2020 tassels for graduation caps; new notebooks; and of course, that important slip of paper, the students’ hard-earned degrees.

Dr. Cockrum summarized the University’s heart toward the graduates in the closing of his letter, saying, “Please know that wherever your life leads, you will always be a member of the Cumberlands family. And, just like family, we wish you all the best.”

University of the Cumberlands is the largest and most affordable private university in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.