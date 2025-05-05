Local Singer Mattie Pruitt Secures Spot in Top 8 on American Idol

American Idol celebrated iconic Women of Music during its May 4th show with Miranda Lambert as a special guest. Lambert also performed “Kerosene,” celebrating the song’s 20th anniversary.

The top ten contestants performed with a live vote at the end of the show, with voting eliminating two contestants. Local Eagleville teen, Mattie Pruitt, performed the Miranda Lambert song “House that Built Me.”

, “I have so many questions, but I want to tell you that you held your emotions perfectly and we felt every moment of that performance,” Judge Lionel Richie shared after the performance.

At the end of the show, host Ryan Secrest announced the top eight, with Pruitt securing a spot. The show will continue on Monday, May 5; the judges will select the songs the contestants perform. Jelly Roll will return as a mentor, and the live voting continues and the top seven contestants will be revealed.

After the show on Sunday night, Pruitt shared on social media, “Tonight was emotional in every way. I put my whole heart into that song, and I truly felt every word. To be standing here in the Top 8 is something I’ll never take for granted. THANK YOU for voting, praying, and cheering me on. Your love carried me through that stage tonight. We’re not done yet—voting opens again TOMORROW NIGHT, and I’ll need you more than ever to keep this dream going.”

Watch Mattie Pruitt’s performance below.

Here are the top eight contestants on American Idol.

Breanna Nix

Gabby Samone

Jamal Roberts

John Foster

Josh King

Mattie Pruitt

Slater Nalley

Thunderstorm Artis

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email